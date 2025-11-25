Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Volcanic Ash Threat
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for 12 consecutive days, with the capital recording the season's lowest maximum temperature. Volcanic activity in Ethiopia raises concerns over exacerbating pollution levels. Vehicular emissions are a major contributor, and weather forecasts suggest continued poor conditions.
Delhi is grappling with persistently poor air quality, as the city's AQI remains in the very poor range for the twelfth consecutive day. The capital recorded an AQI of 353, coupled with its lowest maximum temperature of the season.
According to forecasts, the air quality is expected to remain from severe to very poor in the coming days. The threat of volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi erupting has added to pollution concerns in the region.
Vehicular emissions have been identified as a significant contributor to Delhi's pollution levels, while meteorological forecasts predict moderate fog and below-normal temperatures are to persist.
