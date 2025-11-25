Left Menu

'AMAR': Mastering High-Altitude Combat Readiness

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps is training in 'AMAR', an unarmed combat drill, at altitudes above 14,000 ft. Combining Indian martial arts with global techniques, the program prepares soldiers mentally and physically for high-altitude operations, focusing on reflexes, balance, and stress management in harsh environments.

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has initiated an intensive unarmed combat drill named 'AMAR' at altitudes surpassing 14,000 feet. This operation aims to bolster close-combat readiness in challenging northern border zones, officials announced Tuesday.

Taking place under sub-zero conditions, with thin air and rugged landscapes, the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) equips soldiers to act effectively when conventional arms are inaccessible. AMAR integrates traditional Indian martial arts with globally recognized close-combat methods, covering hand-to-hand combat, stress control, and holistic physical and mental training crucial for high-altitude missions.

This training sharpens essential skills such as reflexes, balance, endurance, situational awareness, and controlled aggression, necessary for triumph in mountain-based close-quarters combat, the statement further reported.

