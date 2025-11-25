Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Attacks Amid Peace Talks

Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault on Kyiv, killing seven people and injuring 21. The attacks disrupted electrical and heating services as Ukraine, backed by the US, pursued peace negotiations. Diplomatic discussions intensified, although key issues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:53 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Attacks Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drones and missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. This offensive resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left 21 injured. The assaults significantly impaired electricity and heating systems as Ukraine hurried to consolidate a US-backed peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Russian forces deployed over 460 drones and 22 missiles, marking their second substantial strike on Kyiv within the month. While most drones and half of the missiles were intercepted, the attacks primarily aimed at crippling the energy sector and elements vital for normal life, according to Zelenskiy.

Amid the hostilities, diplomatic momentum towards ending the war seemed to gather pace. Ukrainian, European, and US officials have been engaged in multiple negotiation rounds in recent days. Ukraine indicated its support for the peace deal framework but highlighted the need to resolve sensitive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025