Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Attacks Amid Peace Talks

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drones and missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. This offensive resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left 21 injured. The assaults significantly impaired electricity and heating systems as Ukraine hurried to consolidate a US-backed peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Russian forces deployed over 460 drones and 22 missiles, marking their second substantial strike on Kyiv within the month. While most drones and half of the missiles were intercepted, the attacks primarily aimed at crippling the energy sector and elements vital for normal life, according to Zelenskiy.

Amid the hostilities, diplomatic momentum towards ending the war seemed to gather pace. Ukrainian, European, and US officials have been engaged in multiple negotiation rounds in recent days. Ukraine indicated its support for the peace deal framework but highlighted the need to resolve sensitive issues.

