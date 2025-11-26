Blaze Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rises: 13 Dead, Many Trapped

A devastating fire erupted in the northern Tai Po district of Hong Kong, consuming multiple high-rise towers and resulting in at least 13 fatalities, including a firefighter. An unspecified number of residents remain trapped as emergency teams work tirelessly to combat the inferno.

Firefighters faced challenging conditions with strong winds fanning the flames, which spread across seven out of eight blocks within the Wang Fuk Court complex. As night fell, the blaze illuminated the sky, drawing concerned crowds and creating distress among those displaced.

This catastrophe unfolds in one of the world's priciest housing markets, raising questions about safety standards, especially concerning bamboo scaffolding that contributed to the rapid spread. The government now prioritizes modernizing construction practices to prevent future tragedies.