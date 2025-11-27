Air France and Airbus on Trial: Seeking Justice for AF447 Crash

The high-stakes trial regarding the tragic crash of an Air France jet in 2009 is reaching its pivotal conclusion. The crash, which resulted in the deaths of all 228 passengers and crew, is now under close examination as France's national airline and Airbus contend with allegations of corporate manslaughter.

Prosecutors are pushing for the Paris Appeals Court to overturn a previous ruling by a lower court that exonerated both companies. They contend that the crash of the A330, which occurred during a tropical storm on its journey from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, was indirectly caused by negligence related to sensor issues and training deficiencies.

The serious implications of the trial have illuminated the practices of two major players in the French aviation sector, with appeals likely to extend the process for years. Meanwhile, both Air France and Airbus face the prospect of a maximum corporate manslaughter fine, a modest 225,000 euros, as the emotional and legal battle persists.

