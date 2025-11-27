Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise: Lives and Buildings in Ruin

Firefighters in Hong Kong are grappling with a devastating blaze that has engulfed the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, making it one of the most lethal fires in the city's modern history. As of now, 75 fatalities have been reported, with rescue operations continuing through the dense smoke and charred debris.

Officials are tirelessly navigating the disaster, which has left rescuers searching for survivors in wrecked apartments. The Hong Kong leader, John Lee, confirmed contact was lost with 279 individuals, causing anxiety among those with unaccounted family members. Videos emerging from the scene depict ongoing search operations amidst the dark ruins.

The fire, suspected to have started in bamboo scaffolding on Wednesday afternoon, rapidly spread through seven buildings within the complex. Firefighters have been battling high temperatures, slowly making progress by controlling the fires in four buildings and continuing efforts in three others. Evacuation efforts moved roughly 900 residents to temporary shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)