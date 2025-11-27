Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise: Lives and Buildings in Ruin

A blaze at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong has claimed 75 lives, making it one of the city's deadliest fires. Over 70 people are injured. Firefighters continue to battle and search for survivors amidst the charred buildings. Rescuers face immense challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Hong Kong are grappling with a devastating blaze that has engulfed the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, making it one of the most lethal fires in the city's modern history. As of now, 75 fatalities have been reported, with rescue operations continuing through the dense smoke and charred debris.

Officials are tirelessly navigating the disaster, which has left rescuers searching for survivors in wrecked apartments. The Hong Kong leader, John Lee, confirmed contact was lost with 279 individuals, causing anxiety among those with unaccounted family members. Videos emerging from the scene depict ongoing search operations amidst the dark ruins.

The fire, suspected to have started in bamboo scaffolding on Wednesday afternoon, rapidly spread through seven buildings within the complex. Firefighters have been battling high temperatures, slowly making progress by controlling the fires in four buildings and continuing efforts in three others. Evacuation efforts moved roughly 900 residents to temporary shelters.

