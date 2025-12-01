U.S. Domestic News Highlights: Revelations and Reflections
The U.S. FDA has linked COVID-19 vaccines to the deaths of 10 children. Philadelphia International Airport resolved a bomb threat, prompting a brief halt in flights. President Trump declared Venezuelan airspace closed, causing anxiety in Caracas, while a California shooting left four people dead. Kevin Hassett is happy to serve as Fed chair.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration disclosed that COVID-19 vaccines might have contributed to the deaths of 10 children from heart inflammation. This marks the first acknowledgment by the FDA of child fatalities potentially linked to the vaccines, as noted in a memo by Vinay Prasad, the agency's chief medical and scientific officer.
A bomb threat briefly grounded flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, but operations resumed promptly after the threat was deemed resolved. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory, which was lifted within 30 minutes as confirmed by local police.
President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed, causing alarm in Caracas. This statement is part of increased pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's administration, shared via Trump's Truth Social post addressing airlines and traffickers.
In Stockton, California, a family gathering turned tragic when gunfire erupted, killing four and injuring 10 others at a child's birthday party. Local police continue to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, a White House economic adviser, stated his readiness to serve as the next Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve if appointed. Hassett became a leading candidate after Bloomberg News highlighted him as a frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell.
