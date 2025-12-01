Left Menu

U.S. Domestic News Highlights: Revelations and Reflections

The U.S. FDA has linked COVID-19 vaccines to the deaths of 10 children. Philadelphia International Airport resolved a bomb threat, prompting a brief halt in flights. President Trump declared Venezuelan airspace closed, causing anxiety in Caracas, while a California shooting left four people dead. Kevin Hassett is happy to serve as Fed chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 05:25 IST
U.S. Domestic News Highlights: Revelations and Reflections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration disclosed that COVID-19 vaccines might have contributed to the deaths of 10 children from heart inflammation. This marks the first acknowledgment by the FDA of child fatalities potentially linked to the vaccines, as noted in a memo by Vinay Prasad, the agency's chief medical and scientific officer.

A bomb threat briefly grounded flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, but operations resumed promptly after the threat was deemed resolved. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory, which was lifted within 30 minutes as confirmed by local police.

President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed, causing alarm in Caracas. This statement is part of increased pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's administration, shared via Trump's Truth Social post addressing airlines and traffickers.

In Stockton, California, a family gathering turned tragic when gunfire erupted, killing four and injuring 10 others at a child's birthday party. Local police continue to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, a White House economic adviser, stated his readiness to serve as the next Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve if appointed. Hassett became a leading candidate after Bloomberg News highlighted him as a frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

 India
2
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishnan's Welcome

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishna...

 India
3
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussio...

 Global
4
SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and cooperation to CBI in probe related to digital arrest cases.

SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and coop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025