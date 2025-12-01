British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to reaffirm his commitment to welfare reform, despite resistance from within the Labour Party, which forced the abandonment of two significant benefit cuts.

NATO is contemplating a more assertive strategy against Russia's hybrid warfare, notably cyber-attacks and airspace violations, according to a senior military official.

Amid criticism of the Labour Party's fiscal strategies, Starmer will defend Rachel Reeves' budget plans. Concurrently, companies are entangled in a bureaucratic snare, spending thousands of hours accessing EU climate funds, underscoring inefficiencies in green finance initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)