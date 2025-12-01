New Greenbelt Norms: Balancing Industry and Environment

The government has announced a revision in the greenbelt and plantation norms for industries, aiming to strike a balance between land requirements and environmental needs. The changes were detailed in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment.

According to Singh, the revisions are informed by recommendations from a committee and address the 'pollution potential' of different industry categories. Industries classified under the red and orange categories, which demonstrate higher pollution potential, are now mandated to develop a greater percentage of their premises as greenbelt to mitigate environmental impact.

Compliance is ensured through a strict monitoring mechanism, requiring industrial estates and individual units to submit half-yearly status reports. These reports, reviewed annually by state pollution control boards and the ministry's integrated regional office, include critical details such as canopy coverage and drone-imagery supported survival rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)