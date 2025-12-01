Left Menu

New Greenbelt Norms: Balancing Industry and Environment

The government revised greenbelt and plantation norms for industries, requiring higher pollution-potential units to develop substantial green covers. Categories like red and orange must create a significant greenbelt percentage, with compliance ensured through periodic monitoring by state boards and integrated regional offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:34 IST
New Greenbelt Norms: Balancing Industry and Environment
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced a revision in the greenbelt and plantation norms for industries, aiming to strike a balance between land requirements and environmental needs. The changes were detailed in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment.

According to Singh, the revisions are informed by recommendations from a committee and address the 'pollution potential' of different industry categories. Industries classified under the red and orange categories, which demonstrate higher pollution potential, are now mandated to develop a greater percentage of their premises as greenbelt to mitigate environmental impact.

Compliance is ensured through a strict monitoring mechanism, requiring industrial estates and individual units to submit half-yearly status reports. These reports, reviewed annually by state pollution control boards and the ministry's integrated regional office, include critical details such as canopy coverage and drone-imagery supported survival rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI President

India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI Pre...

 India
2
Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

 India
3
RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

 India
4
Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gupta

Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gup...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025