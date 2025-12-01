Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Night Shelter Fire Claims Two Lives in Delhi

A devastating fire in a night shelter claimed two lives in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. Arjun and Vikas succumbed to injuries as the blaze spread rapidly, leaving little time for escape. Authorities suspect electrical faults or structural issues as the cause. The public demands improved fire safety standards.

Updated: 01-12-2025 22:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a catastrophic fire tore through a night shelter in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, claiming the lives of two residents. Delhi Fire Services reported that the deceased were identified as 18-year-old Arjun and 42-year-old Vikas.

Authorities received the distress call at 3:28 am and dispatched four fire tenders to the scene, where total chaos reigned. Seven individuals were residing at the shelter, operated by SPYM NGO, at the time of the incident. Upon investigation, officials filed a case under Sections 287 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), exploring causes including electrical malfunctions and safety violations.

Locals who witnessed the blaze recounted the tragedy, describing a rapid spread and a terrifying struggle for safety. Witnesses blamed a blocked exit, exacerbated by a parked motorcycle's explosion, for the fatalities. Forensic experts are examining the debris, while the community urges for stricter fire safety measures in makeshift shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

