White tigress dies at zoo in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

PTI | Durg | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:43 IST
A white tigress died at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Monday, an official of the wildlife park said.

The health condition of the big cat named Jaya, aged around 12 years, suddenly deteriorated and she died in the morning, he said.

A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts conducted a post-mortem in the presence of senior forest officials, while preliminary investigation suggested the wild animal died due to gastric dilatation volvulus (GSV), the official stated.

However, the exact cause of the tigress's death will be known after the post-mortem report came in, he added.

Notably, GDV is a life-threatening health condition where the stomach fills with air, fluid, or food, then twists, preventing normal emptying and trapping gas.

After the big cat's death, the zoo is now left with three white tigers and two white tigresses, the official added.

