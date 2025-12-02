Left Menu

Bajaj Housing Finance promoter entity sells 2 pc stake for Rs 1,588 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:36 IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the promoter entities of Bajaj Housing Finance, on Tuesday divested a 2 per cent stake for Rs 1,588 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bajaj Finance Ltd sold 16.66 crore (16,66,00,000), representing a 1.99 per cent stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 95.31 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,587.86 crore.

After the latest transaction, Bajaj Finance's holding in Bajaj Housing Finance has dropped to 86.71 per cent from 88.70 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Bajaj Housing Finance's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance declined by 7.02 per cent to close at Rs 97.15 apiece on the NSE.

Last month, Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025. The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,410 crore in the same period last year.

