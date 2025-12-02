Left Menu

Gurugram: Inebriated youth falls headlong into brazier while sleeping, dies

A 21-year-old man has died after falling headlong into a brazier while sleeping in an inebriated state in his rented room near Malibu Towne here, police said on Tuesday.Police found half of his body on the bed, while the other half drooped into the portable heater below, with a portion of his head burnt.The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Alam, a resident of Udi Pukhru village at South Dinajpur district in West Bengal.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:23 IST
A 21-year-old man has died after falling headlong into a brazier while sleeping in an inebriated state in his rented room near Malibu Towne here, police said on Tuesday.

Police found half of his body on the bed, while the other half drooped into the portable heater below, with a portion of his head burnt.

The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Alam, a resident of Udi Pukhru village at South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. Manzoor has been staying in an EWS (economically weaker sections) room behind Malibu Towne while working as a delivery boy, they said.

Police said they are treating it as an accident, while Manzoor's maternal uncle Rizaul said he suspected foul play. Rizaul, who lived in a room nearby, said Manzoor had been living in Gurugram for about four years.

''After having dinner with Manzoor around 11 pm on Monday night, I went to my room. Manzoor, his friend Aman and another person were drinking. The other person left in the night, while Aman slept with Manzoor. At 5 am on Tuesday, Aman informed me that Manzoor has suffered burns after falling into the brazier,'' Rizaul told police. According to the investigating officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjeet Kumar, preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had been drinking alcohol with his friends in the room. Late that night, while sleeping, he fell headlong from his bed into the brazier, resulting in his death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken based on the report, he added.

