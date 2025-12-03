Max temperature dips to 23.7 degrees, Delhi sees its coldest December day so far this year

Delhi experienced its coldest December day so far this year on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 23.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees below the season's normal.

The second lowest maximum temperature of the season was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius in November.

The lowest maximum temperature in November last year was 14.6 degrees Celsius, according to data from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Wednesday stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

The department predicted moderate fog on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog during morning hours and cold wave conditions at isolated places on Thursday.

It also said that the predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west, with a speed of up to 10 kilometres per hour during the morning hours.

The wind speed will remain around 10 kilometres per hour from the northwest in the afternoon, and will continue from the northwest at the same speed during the evening and night, it said.

