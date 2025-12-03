Tripura CM lauds TNGCL for expanding CNG distribution network

Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:28 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday lauded the Tripura National Gas Corporation Ltd (TNGCL) for expanding CNG distribution in rural areas.

He said that the use of CNG is not only economically viable but also ensures a healthy environment.

''The TNGCL has added around 31 CNG stations in the northeastern state since 2018. It has not only CNG stations in urban areas but also extended the facility in rural areaS,'' Saha said after inaugurating a new CNG station in Gomati district's Khilpara.

The TNGCL is a a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation and Assam Gas Co Ltd.

Saha said the CNG station which started its journey at Khilpara will work as a mother station and from here, it will be gradually supplied to other places as well.

The chief minister said that auto drivers, and owners of taxis and private vehicles will benefit from the CNG station.

''Initiatives have been taken to build CNG stations in Fatikcherra and Bodhjungnagar in West Tripura district. The TNGCL is making arrangements to upgrade the CNG stations in AD Nagar and Barjala in West Tripura,'' he said.

Saha said that two plots of land have been given to the TNGCL for setting up CNG stations in Mohanpur of West Tripura district. Steps will be taken after discussions with TNGCL to set up CNG stations at Khairpur-Amtali bypass in West Tripura, Bagma, Amarpur and Ampi in Gomati district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

