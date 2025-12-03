Left Menu

Bihar: Leopard injures several people before capture

The leopard later took shelter inside an under-construction house in Islam Nagar.The leopard attacked and injured several residents, who are currently undergoing treatment at the community health centre.

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:25 IST
Bihar: Leopard injures several people before capture
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard injured more than half a dozen people before being captured by the forest department in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard entered the Kochas Nagar panchayat area from the Kaimur hills.

Sasaram Forest Division DFO Stalin Fidal Kumar, ''A rescue team launched an operation that continued for several hours before the wild animal was finally caught from an under-construction house.'' The DFO said that the leopard has been shifted to the Sasaram forest range, where a team of experts would provide medical care.

Once fully recovered, it will be released into the wild as per protocol, he added.

''During the rescue operation, four personnel sustained injuries, but all are stable and out of danger,'' Kumar said.

Eyewitnesses said that the leopard was first spotted moving along the Sasaram-Chausa state highway. It reportedly hid in bushes before reaching the outskirts of Kochas.

According to locals, the leopard attacked a man, but as farmers working nearby raised an alarm, it ran away. The leopard later took shelter inside an under-construction house in Islam Nagar.

The leopard attacked and injured several residents, who are currently undergoing treatment at the community health centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global
2
1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, po...

 Global
3
REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A market into 2026

REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A mar...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decline

US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025