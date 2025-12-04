Left Menu

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-12-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 09:01 IST
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook Bangladesh early Thursday, with tremors felt in the capital Dhaka and neighbouring districts.

The quake hit at 6:14 am local time, with the epicentre located at a depth of 30 km in Narsingdi, news portal tbsnews.net reported, quoting the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

Given the quake's shallow depth, residents in Dhaka and surrounding districts felt only a light tremor, the report said.

Bangladesh faces a high risk of major earthquakes as it lies at the junction of three tectonic plates -- the Indian, Myanmar and Eurasian plates, according to The Daily Star newspaper.

Last month, a stronger 5.7-magnitude quake caused 10 deaths and significant damage, mostly in central parts of the country including Dhaka and Narsingdi.

Dhaka is considered one of the world's 20 most earthquake-vulnerable cities with its very dense population and huge number of dilapidated buildings, many of them being in old part of the capital.

The region has a long history of powerful earthquakes, with five major tremors between 1869 and 1930 measuring above 7.0 on the Richter scale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared with states for specific health schemes: FM in Lok Sabha.

Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared w...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militari...

 Global
3
Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoots 1-over 72

Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoot...

 Australia
4
Murshidabad will not accept politics of riots, says Mamata after TMC MLA's suspension

Murshidabad will not accept politics of riots, says Mamata after TMC MLA's s...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025