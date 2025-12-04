Andhra govt allots 480 acres for Adani-Google AI data Centre in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd, a 'notified partner' of Raiden Infotech India.

Raiden Infotech India, a Google company, will set up 1 GW AI Data Centres in the state.

The Google entity had informed the state government earlier that Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd, AdaniConneX India Pvt Ltd, Adani Power India Pvt Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Nxtra Data Ltd and Nxtra Vizag Limited (subsidiary of Bharti Airtel) as 'notified partners'.

Raiden has specifically requested that all three land parcels identified by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) may be allotted to Adani Infra (India), as the primary notified partner, subject to completing survey and handing over possession.

''The Government, after careful examination of the proposal, and as per the approval accorded by the council of ministers in its meeting dated 28/11/2025 hereby accords permission for the transfer of 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to M/s Adani Infra (India) Private Limited,'' the order issued on December 2 said.

Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, which is setting up Data Centers in a phased manner, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 87,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh will get back Rs 22,000 crore as incentives from the state government over a period of time.

According to the GO, Raiden has requested the government to authorise its notified partners, along with itself, to avail all incentives that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime had promised for the benefit of the Data Centre Project.

This project will be built to the same exacting standards that power Google services like Search, YouTube and Workspace, the GO added.

Data centre capacity is typically measured by the power it consumes. The planned 1 GW (1000 MW of electricity consumption at full capacity operation) facility in Visakhapatnam is expected to use electricity equivalent to nearly 50 per cent of Mumbai's annual consumption.

CM Naidu recently said though Google had earlier announced an investment of USD 10 billion, it increased to USD 15 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)