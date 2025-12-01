Amazon and Google Unveil Groundbreaking Multicloud Networking Service

In a significant move to strengthen internet connectivity, Amazon and Google introduced a jointly developed multicloud networking service, aimed at reducing outages that can disrupt countless websites. The service allows for private, high-speed connections between the platforms, achievable in minutes.

Coming shortly after an Amazon Web Services outage affected major sites globally, this offering combines AWS' Interconnect-multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect. Together, they enhance network interoperability, promising smoother data and application transfers between clouds, according to representatives from both companies.

Acknowledging rising demands for computing power driven by artificial intelligence, cloud giants are pouring billions into infrastructure development. Amazon's cloud services generated $33 billion in the last quarter, showcasing its dominance. This launch could mark a pivotal shift in multicloud connectivity for large enterprises and tech firms.

