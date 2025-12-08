Left Menu

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Northern Japan

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern Japan, sparking tsunami warnings for Pacific coast areas. Several injuries were reported, and authorities urged evacuations to higher ground. Safety checks are underway at nuclear plants, with no issues detected. The government has launched an emergency task force to assess damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:29 IST
  • Japan

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck off northern Japan late Monday, prompting a tsunami warning. The Japanese Meteorological Agency reported waves of up to 50 cm hitting coastal regions, with the potential for larger surges.

Injuries have been reported, but no major damage as yet. Authorities, including the Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihar, urged residents in affected areas to evacuate to higher ground immediately or take refuge inside sturdy buildings and evacuation centers.

Safety checks are being conducted at regional nuclear power plants, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced an emergency task force has been set up to evaluate the situation. The quake's epicenter was about 80 km off Aomori's coast at a depth of 50 km.

(With inputs from agencies.)

