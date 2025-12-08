Bear Encounters Stir Alarm in Berinag Villages
Residents of Berinag subdivision in Uttarakhand are anxious due to frequent bear sightings. Villagers, particularly women, fear venturing into forests to gather essential supplies. Bears are also damaging citrus crops. Authorities are raising awareness among locals to ensure safety and mitigate bear encounters.
Bears have been increasingly spotted along the forest paths near villages in Uttarakhand's Berinag subdivision, causing panic among residents. Local women have stopped entering the woods to collect fodder and firewood out of fear.
Manoj Pathak from Bhatigaon village reports that bear sightings have become common in villages like Bhatigaon, Hipa, and Darmoli, leading to widespread anxiety, particularly among women who rely on the forest for essential resources.
Authorities have responded by deploying a team to educate villagers on safety measures. Berinag Range Officer Chanda Mehra mentioned that efforts to spread awareness are underway, aiming to protect villagers from potential bear attacks.
