Kolkata Metro Denies Responsibility for Bowbazar Building Collapse

Authorities from the Kolkata Metro Railway studied the condition of a partially collapsed structure in Bowbazar, making their stance clear that they are not liable for the December 7 incident. According to them, no ongoing heavy engineering activities are currently being conducted in the vicinity of the old structure.

The collapse occurred on Madan Dutta Lane, over the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, and resulted in one injury. Metro officials confirmed that no current engineering work is contributing to the area's problems, as past age-related deterioration was allegedly evident prior to the tunneling project's commencement.

The Metro spokesperson insisted that structural maintenance is not within their scope, suggesting oversight by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation instead. With successful tunneling and operations underway since August, officials are distancing the Metro from any further damage claims or compensations in Bowbazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)