Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Denies Responsibility for Bowbazar Building Collapse

The Kolkata Metro Railway denies any responsibility for the recent collapse of an old building in Bowbazar, citing completed tunnel work and lack of current engineering activity. The Metro emphasized the aging structure's neglect and called on the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to inspect and take corrective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:34 IST
Kolkata Metro Denies Responsibility for Bowbazar Building Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities from the Kolkata Metro Railway studied the condition of a partially collapsed structure in Bowbazar, making their stance clear that they are not liable for the December 7 incident. According to them, no ongoing heavy engineering activities are currently being conducted in the vicinity of the old structure.

The collapse occurred on Madan Dutta Lane, over the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, and resulted in one injury. Metro officials confirmed that no current engineering work is contributing to the area's problems, as past age-related deterioration was allegedly evident prior to the tunneling project's commencement.

The Metro spokesperson insisted that structural maintenance is not within their scope, suggesting oversight by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation instead. With successful tunneling and operations underway since August, officials are distancing the Metro from any further damage claims or compensations in Bowbazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025