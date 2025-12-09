National Movement for Water Innovation: Jal Shakti Hackathon-2025 Launched
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil launched the Jal Shakti Hackathon-2025, dubbing it a national movement technology-driven water solutions. The initiative aligns with PM Modi's Water Vision @2047, inviting nationwide participation to expand water-sector innovation. The Bharat-WIN Portal was also introduced as the central platform for submissions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil inaugurated the Jal Shakti Hackathon-2025 on Tuesday, describing it as a 'national movement' dedicated to securing India's water future through technology and inclusion.
Paatil emphasized the hackathon's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Water Vision @2047, underscoring its role in mobilizing collective talent for innovative water solutions.
The Bharat-WIN Portal was unveiled to serve as a central hub for submissions and collaboration, targeting participation from citizens, researchers, and industry experts nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)