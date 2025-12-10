Delhi's Hospitality Sector: A New Front in Anti-Pollution Efforts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to the city's hospitality sector to join the fight against pollution by installing mist spray systems on rooftops. The call to action positions hotels and restaurants as essential allies in the capital's environmental initiatives.

During the inauguration of the Viksit Delhi-Viksit Tourism and Hospitality Summit, Gupta highlighted the government's readiness to support the industry. She promised amendments to regulations if necessary, facilitating the adoption of water-efficient, cleaner technologies.

Mist spray systems, Gupta explained, offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution than traditional anti-smog guns, using less water while effectively reducing particulate matter levels. The government is committed to expanding this initiative across more regions, cementing its commitment to responsible city governance.

