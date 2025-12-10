Left Menu

Delhi's Hospitality Sector: A New Front in Anti-Pollution Efforts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called on the hospitality industry to adopt mist spray systems to combat pollution, positioning it as a critical partner in environmental efforts. The government pledges support, including regulatory changes, fostering a sustainable and water-efficient approach to pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to the city's hospitality sector to join the fight against pollution by installing mist spray systems on rooftops. The call to action positions hotels and restaurants as essential allies in the capital's environmental initiatives.

During the inauguration of the Viksit Delhi-Viksit Tourism and Hospitality Summit, Gupta highlighted the government's readiness to support the industry. She promised amendments to regulations if necessary, facilitating the adoption of water-efficient, cleaner technologies.

Mist spray systems, Gupta explained, offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution than traditional anti-smog guns, using less water while effectively reducing particulate matter levels. The government is committed to expanding this initiative across more regions, cementing its commitment to responsible city governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

