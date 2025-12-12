Left Menu

India Advocates People-Centric Solutions at UNEA-7

India emphasized the need for global environmental solutions to remain centered on people and equity at UNEA-7. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted India's achievements in non-fossil fuel capacity and sustainable initiatives like Mission LiFE, advocating for accessible finance and technology for developing nations.

Updated: 12-12-2025 08:53 IST
At the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, India delivered a powerful message underscoring the necessity for people-centric, equitable global solutions to environmental challenges. Representing the nation, Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized the alignment of India's climate-resilient development goals with the assembly's theme, advocating for accessible finance, technology transfer, and capacity building for the developing world.

Singh showcased India's remarkable strides in sustainable development, noting the country's early achievement of 235 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity. Highlighting initiatives like Mission LiFE for sustainable living and mass movements such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' for ecosystem restoration, Singh illustrated how national efforts can yield significant ecological benefits.

International cooperation remains a cornerstone of India's environmental strategy, with Singh pointing out India's leadership in alliances like the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuel Alliance. Emphasizing the importance of South-South cooperation and the Global South's voice, Singh also introduced a resolution on integrated fire management to tackle wildfire threats.

