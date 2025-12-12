Darting Success: Capturing the Pune Airport Leopard

A male leopard that had been roaming Pune Airport since April was captured following a strategic operation, officials confirmed on Friday. The operation involved multiple agencies, showcasing a coordinated effort in managing wildlife within urban spaces.

The leopard's presence, first noted in late April, was marked by its strategic navigation through the area's tunnels and vegetation. Forest officials deployed camera traps and live cameras, yet capturing the feline remained a challenge until December, when the animal entered a tunnel. Entry points were sealed, leading to its eventual capture.

A 30-member team guided the leopard into an 80-foot tunnel, where it was tranquilized by wildlife veterinarian Dr. Gourav Mangla. After its capture, the leopard was taken to the Transit Treatment Centre in Pune for further evaluation. The operation was completed with no human injuries and minimal disruption to airport activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)