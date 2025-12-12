Left Menu

Darting Success: Capturing the Pune Airport Leopard

A male leopard frequenting the Pune Airport has been safely captured after months of strategic planning by forest officials and other agencies. Utilizing tunnels and dense vegetation for movement, the leopard evaded capture until a multi-agency team successfully tranquilized and relocated it to a treatment center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:18 IST
Darting Success: Capturing the Pune Airport Leopard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male leopard that had been roaming Pune Airport since April was captured following a strategic operation, officials confirmed on Friday. The operation involved multiple agencies, showcasing a coordinated effort in managing wildlife within urban spaces.

The leopard's presence, first noted in late April, was marked by its strategic navigation through the area's tunnels and vegetation. Forest officials deployed camera traps and live cameras, yet capturing the feline remained a challenge until December, when the animal entered a tunnel. Entry points were sealed, leading to its eventual capture.

A 30-member team guided the leopard into an 80-foot tunnel, where it was tranquilized by wildlife veterinarian Dr. Gourav Mangla. After its capture, the leopard was taken to the Transit Treatment Centre in Pune for further evaluation. The operation was completed with no human injuries and minimal disruption to airport activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025