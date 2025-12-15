Old house gutted in fire in Shimla

An house in Banmore area of Shimla city was reduced to ashes after a fire, officials said. No casualties were reported as its owners were in Delhi.

The fire broke out Sunday night. The house was gutted by the time the blaze was contained, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

