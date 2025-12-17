Left Menu

Tragedy at Bondi: Australia's Deadliest Mass Shooting in Three Decades

A mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach has shocked Australia, raising concerns about antisemitism. Suspects Sajid and Naveed Akram, who were inspired by Islamic State, carried out the attack. Funerals for victims, including a rabbi and Holocaust survivor, have begun amidst calls for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 07:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic mass shooting at Bondi Beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration has rocked the nation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that charges will soon be filed against the surviving suspect. The attack, which the alleged father-son duo enacted, has intensified concerns about rising antisemitism across Australia.

Sajid Akram was fatally shot by police, while his son, Naveed, remains under heavy guard in the hospital. The offenders had visited the conflict-plagued southern Philippines before the attack, with links to the Islamic State noted. There's an urgent demand for explanations on how the weapons used were acquired legally.

Funerals for the victims, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger and a Holocaust survivor, are underway. Community support is palpable as the Jewish community mourns. Meanwhile, Ahmed al-Ahmed and Officer Jack Hibbert are recovering from their heroic efforts to stop the attack. The incident has spurred calls for stronger measures against antisemitism and gun law reforms.

