Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

In an unprecedented move, Ukrainian aerial drones have targeted a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, a security official from Ukraine's SBU informed Reuters on Friday.

The official confirmed that the drones struck the vessel, named Qendil, while it was more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) away from Ukraine, resulting in significant damage.

Notably, the tanker was empty at the time of the strike, highlighting the escalating maritime tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)