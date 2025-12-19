Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

Ukrainian aerial drones have targeted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, according to Ukraine's SBU security service. The Qendil, a vessel in a Russian shadow fleet, was critically damaged while empty. The incident occurred over 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Updated: 19-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an unprecedented move, Ukrainian aerial drones have targeted a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, a security official from Ukraine's SBU informed Reuters on Friday.

The official confirmed that the drones struck the vessel, named Qendil, while it was more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) away from Ukraine, resulting in significant damage.

Notably, the tanker was empty at the time of the strike, highlighting the escalating maritime tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

