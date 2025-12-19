Unusual Bear Behavior Sparks Concerns in Uttarakhand
In Uttarakhand, bears have not entered hibernation despite December being half over. Wildlife experts find this peculiar and concerning as it has led to aggressive encounters with humans. Climate change is suspected to influence this anomaly. The state plans a detailed study to resolve the issue.
In an unexpected turn of events, bears in Uttarakhand have yet to begin their winter hibernation, raising concerns among wildlife experts and state officials. The delay has led to increased aggressive interactions with humans, prompting immediate government attention.
Experts explain that hibernation is a natural instinct for bears and snakes during winter, often accompanied by pre-hibernation aggression as these animals accumulate fat. However, the peculiar trend of bears remaining active in cold weather has puzzled many.
Uttarakhand's State Forest Minister, Subodh Uniyal, cited climate change as a potential factor behind this unusual behavior and expressed concern over the reported bear attacks on humans. The government plans to undertake a comprehensive study to understand the reasons behind this anomaly and resolve the growing public safety issue, including intensified patrols in areas adjacent to forests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
