Winter Blankets Northern India With Snow and Fog, Disrupting Air Travel
Northern India is experiencing significant weather changes with heavy snowfall in the upper regions and dense fog in the plains, impacting visibility and air travel. Both Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh received heavy snow. Additionally, cold waves and fog continue to sweep across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, disrupting life and transportation.
Northern India is grappling with severe weather conditions as snow and fog disrupt daily life and aviation schedules.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions of heavy snowfall and rain across Jammu, Kashmir, and parts of Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog continues to blanket Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, impairing visibility significantly.
The cold snap has caused widespread disruption, with hundreds of flights delayed or canceled in Delhi and Srinagar, underscoring the harsh winter conditions gripping northern India.
