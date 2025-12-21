Winter Blankets Northern India With Snow and Fog, Disrupting Air Travel

Northern India is grappling with severe weather conditions as snow and fog disrupt daily life and aviation schedules.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions of heavy snowfall and rain across Jammu, Kashmir, and parts of Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog continues to blanket Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, impairing visibility significantly.

The cold snap has caused widespread disruption, with hundreds of flights delayed or canceled in Delhi and Srinagar, underscoring the harsh winter conditions gripping northern India.

