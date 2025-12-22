Left Menu

Historic Building Collapse Averted: Swift Action Saves Lives

An old four-storey building in Dombivli, declared dangerous, partially collapsed but no injuries were reported. Quick action by firefighters led to the successful evacuation of two families. The building will remain sealed pending a structural audit while temporary safety measures are in place.

Updated: 22-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:44 IST
In a dramatic turn of events on Monday night, a portion of an old four-storey building in Dombivli collapsed, prompting the swift evacuation of two families. Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred, thanks largely to the timely closure of Bapusaheb Phadke Road for planned cement-concrete work.

The Fire Brigade, acting quickly, ensured the safety of the residents as the building's debris fell harmlessly onto the road. Shopkeepers and the nearby post office also took precautionary steps, with a protective barricade now in place to ward off public access.

While no immediate threat remains, temporary safety measures have been implemented. A structural audit will soon determine the future safety strategy, and the 40-year-old building will stay sealed until further directives from civic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

