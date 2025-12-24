Left Menu

Leopard Attack in Mandi: Tragedy and Heroism Collide

A leopard attacked three villages in Mandi district, resulting in one death and nine injuries. Frenzied villagers managed to kill the big cat. Officials confirmed the incident, and relief efforts are ongoing for victims and families. A postmortem examination of the leopard is being conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:59 IST
Leopard Attack in Mandi: Tragedy and Heroism Collide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident early Wednesday morning, a leopard went on a rampage in three villages in Mandi district, resulting in one fatality and injuring nine others, according to officials.

Panic swept through the villages of Chandyal, Badhyal, and Malwana as the leopard attacked locals, tragically killing Balbir Singh, who was visiting relatives in Malwana. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apporv Devgan confirmed the leopard was subsequently slain by the villagers.

Among the injured, five individuals suffered serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College. Forest officials have taken custody of the leopard's body for a postmortem, and immediate relief has been provided to those affected by the attack.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025