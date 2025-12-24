Leopard Attack in Mandi: Tragedy and Heroism Collide

In a shocking incident early Wednesday morning, a leopard went on a rampage in three villages in Mandi district, resulting in one fatality and injuring nine others, according to officials.

Panic swept through the villages of Chandyal, Badhyal, and Malwana as the leopard attacked locals, tragically killing Balbir Singh, who was visiting relatives in Malwana. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apporv Devgan confirmed the leopard was subsequently slain by the villagers.

Among the injured, five individuals suffered serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College. Forest officials have taken custody of the leopard's body for a postmortem, and immediate relief has been provided to those affected by the attack.