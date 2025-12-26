Housing sales volume down 14 pc in 2025 in 7 cities: Anarock

Housing sales declined 14 per cent this year to nearly 3.96 lakh units across seven major cities, mainly due to high prices and poor demand following layoffs in the IT sector, but rose 6 per cent in value terms to Rs 6 lakh crore, according to Anarock.

The average housing price rose by 8 per cent in the top seven cities.

On Friday, Anarock, one of the country's leading real estate consultants, released data on India's seven major primary housing markets.

Housing sales in the top seven cities witnessed a 14 per cent decline in 2025 to 3,95,625 units, from 4,59,645 units in the preceding year, the consultant said, while attributing the fall to hardening property prices, layoffs in the IT sector, geopolitical tensions and other economic uncertainties.

Sales declined in six major cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad, while the demand rose only in Chennai.

Anarock, however, noted that the total sales value grew 6 per cent to over Rs 6 lakh crore this year from Rs 5.68 lakh crore in 2024.

''2025 has been a year of broad-spectrum upheaval, including geopolitical turmoil, layoffs in the IT sector, tariff tensions and other uncertainties,'' Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

As per the data, the housing sales in MMR fell 18 per cent to 1,27,875 units this year, from 1,55,335 units in 2024.

Pune saw a 20 per cent decline in sales to 65,135 units from 81,090 units, while Bengaluru witnessed a 5 per cent decline to 62,205 units from 65,225 units.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR dipped 8 per cent to 57,220 units from 61,900 units.

In Hyderabad, the sales of residential properties fell 23 per cent to 44,885 units, from 58,540 units.

Kolkata recorded sales of 16,125 units in 2025, a 12 per cent decline from 18,335 units in the previous year.

Sales in Chennai grew 15 per cent to 22,180 units in 2025, from 19,220 units in the last year.

On housing prices, Anarock said that it grew 8 per cent to Rs 9,260 per sq ft at the end of this quarter, from Rs 8,590 per sq ft at the end of last year.

''Interestingly, the average residential price growth rate has tapered down from double digits in previous years to single digits in 2025,'' Puri said.

The Chairman said that the housing sector's performance in 2026 would depend on several key factors, most notably the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate cuts and developers' price controls.

