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India's Ambitious Leap: Scaling Sports Goods Exports to Rs 80,000 Crore

India is set on a transformative journey to escalate its sports goods exports from Rs 3,000 crore to an ambitious Rs 80,000 crore, driven by innovation and international collaborations. The government affirms its commitment by allocating funds and fostering global partnerships for the industry's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:18 IST
India's Ambitious Leap: Scaling Sports Goods Exports to Rs 80,000 Crore
Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao (R). (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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India has set a bold target to dramatically increase its sports goods exports, aiming for a surge from the current Rs 3,000 crore to a significant Rs 80,000 crore. This ambitious goal was highlighted by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao during the 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) 2026, emphasizing a future-focused approach grounded in innovation and collaboration.

Rao addressed industry leaders and stakeholders, urging them to scale operations and broaden global reach. He emphasized the crucial role of young entrepreneurs in achieving this monumental leap. With Rs 500 crore earmarked in the Union Budget, the government is committed to supporting joint ventures and international partnerships to fuel the sector's growth.

Joint Secretary Vineel Krishna echoed the ambition to not only satisfy domestic demand but also to solidify India's position as a global export leader. The upcoming sports goods manufacturing scheme, pending approvals, underscores the government's dedication. Increasing interest from state governments adds momentum to this transformational decade for India's sports sector. The ongoing ISGF, running from March 31 to April 2, 2026, showcases 75 exhibitors, solidifying India's aspiration to become a global hub for sports goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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