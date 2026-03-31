Hydroponic Bust: DRI Seizes Rs 8.9 Crore Weed at Airport
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25.45 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 8.9 crore from two passengers at Hyderabad's international airport. The passengers, arriving from Bangkok, were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant drug bust at Hyderabad's international airport, seizing 25.45 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 8.9 crore.
Acting on a tip-off, the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit, in collaboration with the Air Intelligence Unit, intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok.
During a systematic search, the authorities discovered greenish, lumpy substances in their baggage, which tested positive for ganja (hydroponic weed). The duo has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with further investigations currently in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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