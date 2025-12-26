Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:42 IST
MCD plans more C&D dumping sites with CCTV coverage, mist spraying system
  Country:
  India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon identify 14 additional construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping sites and equip them with CCTV surveillance and mist spray systems, an official said on Friday.

At present, 132 such sites are already available, and the process of identifying 14 additional locations under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Framework is underway, top civic body officials told PTI.

The official added that to strengthen monitoring and dust control, CCTV cameras equipped with automatic number plate recognition systems and mist sprayers will be installed at all sites.

The CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance to check illegal dumping and ensure better management, the official said. A grant of Rs 7.1 crore has been approved for installing the cameras and for improvement works at 106 sites, he added.

Meanwhile, enforcement against open burning has been stepped up this year, with nearly 375 challans issued so far in 2025 and penalties amounting to Rs 19.5 lakh recovered, the officials said.

To strengthen ground-level action, as many as 1,812 enforcement teams have been constituted and are working round the clock to monitor violations and ensure compliance with pollution control norms, they said.

The MCD has also taken strict action against violators.

In November, the civic body issued 943 challans against C&D waste sites and imposed penalties amounting to Rs 1.5 crore. In the past week, MCD enforcement teams inspected 145 construction sites measuring less than 500 square metres, of which nine sites were found to be non-registered or non-compliant, and environmental compensation was imposed on all of them, the officials said.

