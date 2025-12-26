Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

The ​ability to return, recover, and reuse a rocket's engine-packed ‍first stage, or booster, after launch is crucial to reducing costs and making it easier for countries to send satellites into orbit, and ⁠to ‌turn space exploration ⁠into a commercially viable business similar to civil aviation. Russia plans a ‍nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade Russia plans to ​put a nuclear power plant on the moon ⁠in the next decade to supply its lunar space programme and a ⁠joint Russian-Chinese research station, as major powers rush to explore the earth's only natural satellite.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:31 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's LandSpace hopes to ‌complete rocket recovery in mid-2026

Chinese rocket developer LandSpace plans to successfully recover a reusable booster ⁠in mid-2026, a company executive said in an interview, underscoring the Beijing-based firm's ambition to become China's answer to SpaceX. The ​ability to return, recover, and reuse a rocket's engine-packed ‍first stage, or booster, after launch is crucial to reducing costs and making it easier for countries to send satellites into orbit, and ⁠to ‌turn space exploration ⁠into a commercially viable business similar to civil aviation.

Russia plans a ‍nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans to ​put a nuclear power plant on the moon ⁠in the next decade to supply its lunar space programme and a ⁠joint Russian-Chinese research station, as major powers rush to explore the earth's only natural satellite. Ever since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri ⁠Gagarin became the first human to go into space in 1961, ⁠Russia ‌has prided itself as a leading power in space exploration, but in recent decades it ⁠has fallen behind the United States and, ‍increasingly, China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
2
Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, reports AP.

Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to ...

 Global
3
J P Nadda reviews progress and initiatives of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

J P Nadda reviews progress and initiatives of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commissio...

 India
4
Kolkata court grants interim bail to 12 arrested for protesting outside Bangladesh mission

Kolkata court grants interim bail to 12 arrested for protesting outside Bang...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025