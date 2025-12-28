Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Spain's southern and eastern provinces experienced catastrophic flooding over the weekend, claiming one life and leaving two people missing. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as overflowing riverbeds swept away vehicles, causing chaos and destruction.

In Valencia, a region still reeling from last year's deadly floods, officials issued red alerts and advised people to seek higher ground. This follows past criticism of local and national authorities for delayed warnings, which led to significant damages and a political resignation.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, the Civil Guard discovered a man's body after his van was washed away, with another van passenger still unaccounted for. In Granada, emergency teams searched for a young motorcyclist lost to the floods, while in Catalonia, a woman was injured by storm-related winds, adding to the growing list of flood-related incidents.