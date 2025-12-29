Remembering Brigitte Bardot: French Cinema Icon Passes at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the enchanting actress who transformed French cinema, passed away at age 91. Bardot catapulted to global fame for her electrifying performance in 'And God Created Woman'.

Her trademark tousled hair and seductive allure made Bardot a household name, etching her legacy in the annals of film history.

Tributes flowed from all corners of the globe, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading the accolades, highlighting her indelible influence on the cinematic world.