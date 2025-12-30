Left Menu

Gurugram Shines: CM Saini Unveils Rs 113.64 Crore Development Plans

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced over Rs 113 crore projects in Gurugram, including a new school and sports hostel. He highlighted the state's progress and reiterated his government's commitment to equitable development. Saini aims to tackle pollution with investments in electric buses and waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:02 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at boosting infrastructural development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled projects worth Rs 113.64 crore for Gurugram on Tuesday.

At the 'Viksit Gurugram' rally, Saini announced major developments including a new school, a modern sports hostel, and enhanced healthcare facilities that would soon be part of Gurugram's landscape. The chief minister emphasized the region's role as a driving force in India's economic growth.

Highlighting the state's successes, Saini stated that 54 out of the 217 planned projects have been fulfilled within a year, showcasing the government's commitment to improvement despite challenges like pollution, which the administration is addressing with investments in green technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

