Mount Bur Ni Telong: Heightened Alert Amid Ongoing Volcanic Activity

Indonesian authorities have escalated the alert level for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano, located in the western Aceh province, following heightened volcanic activity. This includes multiple seismic events, prompting concerns over potential eruptions.

The stratovolcano, standing at 2,624 meters, has been subject to detailed monitoring, revealing an increased frequency of both shallow and deep volcanic earthquakes. This uptick in activity was noted to have started in July and intensified recently.

With the region still reeling from recent floods and landslides, officials are taking precautions by evacuating nearby residents. They urge caution around fumaroles and solfataras, especially during adverse weather conditions, as these areas pose significant danger due to toxic gases.

(With inputs from agencies.)