Mount Bur Ni Telong: Heightened Alert Amid Ongoing Volcanic Activity

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano due to increased activity, including numerous earthquakes. The volcano, in Aceh's Bener Meriah regency, shows signs of potential eruption. Residents are being evacuated amid fears of worsening conditions, following recent devastating floods and landslides in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandaaceh | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:07 IST
Indonesian authorities have escalated the alert level for Mount Bur Ni Telong volcano, located in the western Aceh province, following heightened volcanic activity. This includes multiple seismic events, prompting concerns over potential eruptions.

The stratovolcano, standing at 2,624 meters, has been subject to detailed monitoring, revealing an increased frequency of both shallow and deep volcanic earthquakes. This uptick in activity was noted to have started in July and intensified recently.

With the region still reeling from recent floods and landslides, officials are taking precautions by evacuating nearby residents. They urge caution around fumaroles and solfataras, especially during adverse weather conditions, as these areas pose significant danger due to toxic gases.

