Bomb Hoax Shakes Karnataka Courts: A Day of Evacuations and Searches

Multiple courts in Karnataka, including the High Court's Dharwad Bench and district courts in Mandya, Kodagu, and Bengaluru South, were the targets of bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering widespread evacuations and intensive search operations, according to local law enforcement.

In response, the police, aided by bomb disposal units and canine teams, conducted comprehensive searches of the premises. All potentially affected areas were secured, and everyone in the buildings was safely evacuated. Authorities have since declared the threats to be hoaxes after no explosive devices were found.

Particularly alarming was the message received at Bengaluru South district court, claiming the presence of 12 RDX bombs. In Dharwad, Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya supervised the security response. Mandya courts also faced disruption, with proceedings being briefly suspended. Investigations have been launched to trace the source of the threatening emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)