Tribunal Tackles Environmental Challenges: Faecal Coliform Fears and Forest Fights

In a significant move, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2025 addressed vital environmental challenges, spotlighting incidents of high faecal coliform levels in Prayagraj during the renowned Mahakumbh festival and inadequate desilting of Delhi drains.

The tribunal reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for disputing findings by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) concerning faecal coliform levels. It also demanded urgent action on illegal sand mining on the Yamuna riverbed and encroachments on Delhi's green belts.

The NGT instructed various governmental departments to enforce stringent measures against pollution and environmental degradation, emphasizing forest conservation and responsible waste management to sustain ecological balance across India.

