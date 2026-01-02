Ninth Wolf Killed Following Aggressive Measures in Bahraich

A male wolf was shot dead by the forest department's rescue team in a village under the Kaiserganj forest range on Thursday evening. This incident follows a series of lethal wolf attacks since September 9 in Bahraich, leading to 12 human fatalities and injuries to 32 individuals.

In light of continued attacks, a directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led to the forest department either capturing or shooting the wolves. This recent kill marks the ninth wolf to be shot since September 27, after the Chief Minister's aerial survey prompted urgent intervention.

A command center has been set up in Bhirgupurwa village, and on Tuesday, the Divisional Forest Officer, Ram Singh Yadav, was transferred to the state headquarters. Meanwhile, experts and sharpshooters have been brought in as part of heightened measures.

