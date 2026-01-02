Left Menu

Ninth Wolf Killed Following Aggressive Measures in Bahraich

A male wolf was shot dead by the forest department in response to aggressive campaigns after multiple wolf attacks in Bahraich district, resulting in human fatalities. This marks the ninth wolf being killed since measures were directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside the transfer of a key forest officer.

02-01-2026
A male wolf was shot dead by the forest department's rescue team in a village under the Kaiserganj forest range on Thursday evening. This incident follows a series of lethal wolf attacks since September 9 in Bahraich, leading to 12 human fatalities and injuries to 32 individuals.

In light of continued attacks, a directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led to the forest department either capturing or shooting the wolves. This recent kill marks the ninth wolf to be shot since September 27, after the Chief Minister's aerial survey prompted urgent intervention.

A command center has been set up in Bhirgupurwa village, and on Tuesday, the Divisional Forest Officer, Ram Singh Yadav, was transferred to the state headquarters. Meanwhile, experts and sharpshooters have been brought in as part of heightened measures.

