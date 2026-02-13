Cracking Down on Exploitation: Bihar Police Rescue Operation Unveils Trafficking Network

Bihar Police successfully executed a five-hour crackdown, rescuing 15 girls from six orchestra groups in Saran district, officials reported on Friday. The raids, conducted from late Thursday night into early Friday, were a coordinated effort involving the police's anti-human trafficking unit and various NGOs.

The rescue operation targeted Kajal Orchestra, Sur Sangam Orchestra, Kopa Chatti Orchestra, Khushi Orchestra, Shyam Orchestra, and Diya Orchestra. The NGOs participating included the Association for Voluntary Action and Narayani Seva Sansthan, partners with Just Rights for Children, an international network combating child exploitation.

According to JRC, the girls, allegedly trafficked from Punjab, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, showed signs of abuse. Legal action has been initiated under multiple sections against those involved. Manish Sharma, senior director of Association for Voluntary Action, emphasized the need for thorough investigation to dismantle these trafficking syndicates and ensure victims' rehabilitation.