WMO marks 75 years as global cornerstone of early warnings and climate science

As the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) marks its 75th anniversary, global leaders and experts have underscored a clear message: the world needs WMO now more than ever. Anniversary events throughout the year highlighted the organization’s vital role in protecting lives, supporting economic prosperity, and transforming scientific knowledge into practical action for the global good.

The commemorations began on World Meteorological Day, 23 March, and culminated in a high-level gathering during the Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress in October. The Congress endorsed a Call to Action from WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo to fast-track universal coverage of life-saving early warning systems, alongside a special address by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in support of the “Early Warnings for All” initiative.

“WMO is becoming more important than ever,” Guterres told the Congress, describing the organization as “a barometer of truth … a credible and clear-eyed source of data and information about the planet we share … and a shining example of science supporting humanity.” He warned that early warning systems will be increasingly critical as the world approaches an inevitable overshoot of the 1.5°C temperature limit set under the Paris Agreement.

The risks of temporarily exceeding the 1.5°C threshold, and the urgent need to limit both the scale and duration of that overshoot, featured prominently in global climate discussions, including at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. Opening the Belém Climate Summit, Celeste Saulo presented the State of the Climate Update for 2025, confirming that the year is once again on track to be among the warmest ever recorded, completing a sequence of the 11 warmest years on record.

Throughout 2025, extreme weather events caused widespread loss of life and massive economic damage, reinforcing the urgency of accelerating the Early Warnings for All initiative. Artificial intelligence emerged as a key enabler in this effort, with growing recognition of its potential to significantly improve the accuracy, accessibility, and reach of weather forecasts and warnings. In response, the World Meteorological Congress adopted a landmark resolution to guide WMO’s work on AI in the years and decades ahead.

Reflecting on the organization’s evolution, Saulo noted the stark contrast between today’s advanced technologies and the world of 1950, when WMO was founded without satellites or supercomputers. She emphasized that the principle of free and open exchange of meteorological data—born from the understanding that no country can face weather, water, and climate challenges alone—remains one of the greatest achievements of international cooperation.

“WMO remains the backbone of a global ecosystem that saves lives and money every single day, from aviation routing to flood protection, from drought preparedness to climate monitoring,” Saulo said at a special anniversary event hosted with the Geneva Diplomatic Club in November. She described WMO as a showcase of “data diplomacy,” built on science, trust, and shared evidence, and a powerful example of how knowledge can bridge nations and generations.

Anniversary activities throughout the year showcased WMO’s impact and legacy. These included dedicated issues of the WMO Bulletin, testimonials from Member States, a global communications campaign around the Extraordinary Congress, and high-visibility celebrations across Geneva, including a drone show narrating WMO’s history and scientific achievements.

Looking to the future, WMO also adopted its first Youth Action Plan during the Extraordinary Congress, marking a milestone in empowering young meteorologists, hydrologists, and climate scientists. Developed through a year-long global consultation involving more than 200 participants, the plan aims to integrate youth perspectives into WMO’s work and foster shared intergenerational responsibility in weather, water, and climate action.

Despite its growing relevance, Saulo warned of a persistent paradox facing WMO and other multilateral institutions: while weather, climate, and water services are central to development, security, and humanitarian goals, investment continues to fall short of actual needs. She noted that the long-term and widely distributed benefits of these services often clash with short-term budget constraints.

As WMO looks toward its next 75 years, Saulo outlined three guiding principles: science and trust as the foundation of collective action; the protection and expansion of global public goods; and the joint advancement of adaptation, innovation, and equity. “As we look forward,” she said, “the partnerships that guide us today will only deepen.”