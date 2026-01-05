Himachal's New Urban Jewel: Him-Chandigarh Township

In a significant move towards urban development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh announced the creation of a new township, Him-Chandigarh, at Shitalpur in the Solan district. Positioned on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, this world-class facility aims to enhance regional infrastructure.

The state cabinet has approved the acquisition of 3,400 bighas of land for the project, with three panchayats already willing to contribute through land pooling. The government plans to acquire additional land over the next six months to facilitate the development.

The Industries Minister, Harshvardhan Chauhan, illuminated the project's breadth, confirming that private and forest lands might be incorporated. The aim is to ensure the township offers unbeatable amenities, thrusting the state into a new era of urban sophistication and convenience.

