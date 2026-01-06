Curbing Air Pollution: A Call for Sacrifice from Car-Owners

In a significant observation, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked on the status symbol associated with car ownership, stating that individuals are now prioritizing the purchase of cars over bicycles.

This statement emerged during a hearing on a plea concerning air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi proposed reducing multiple car ownership as a potential solution. Highlighting the powerful automobile industry, Justice Kant emphasized the need for affluent citizens to shift towards electric vehicles.

The Supreme Court took a firm stance against the Commission for Air Quality Management, criticizing its lack of urgency and seriousness in tackling the deteriorating air quality. The court demanded the commission to meet with experts and submit a detailed report on pollution causes within two weeks.

