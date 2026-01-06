Left Menu

Curbing Air Pollution: A Call for Sacrifice from Car-Owners

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the status of cars in society while addressing air pollution issues in Delhi-NCR. He remarked on the influence of car ownership as a status symbol and advocated sacrifices from affluent individuals in favor of electric vehicles. The court criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management for delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant observation, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked on the status symbol associated with car ownership, stating that individuals are now prioritizing the purchase of cars over bicycles.

This statement emerged during a hearing on a plea concerning air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi proposed reducing multiple car ownership as a potential solution. Highlighting the powerful automobile industry, Justice Kant emphasized the need for affluent citizens to shift towards electric vehicles.

The Supreme Court took a firm stance against the Commission for Air Quality Management, criticizing its lack of urgency and seriousness in tackling the deteriorating air quality. The court demanded the commission to meet with experts and submit a detailed report on pollution causes within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

