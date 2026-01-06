Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

A tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, as a fire claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, his wife, and their daughter. The fire erupted in their residence, early Tuesday morning, at a DMRC employee residential complex opposite Majlis Park Metro Station.

Authorities suspect the fire was initiated by an electrical short circuit involving a room heater. While the main electricity supply tripped, the heater continued burning, intensifying the flames. The family was identified as Ajay Vimal, his wife Neelam, and their daughter Jahnvi.

The shocking event left residents in deep mourning. Investigations are being conducted to determine the precise cause, with forensics teams assessing electrical systems and CCTV footage for further insights. The DMRC has extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

