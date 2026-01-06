Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Family

A devastating fire in a Delhi Metro official's residence claimed the lives of the official, his wife, and their young daughter. Preliminary investigations point to an electrical short circuit as the cause. Local community members are in shock and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Updated: 06-01-2026 20:31 IST
A tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, as a fire claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, his wife, and their daughter. The fire erupted in their residence, early Tuesday morning, at a DMRC employee residential complex opposite Majlis Park Metro Station.

Authorities suspect the fire was initiated by an electrical short circuit involving a room heater. While the main electricity supply tripped, the heater continued burning, intensifying the flames. The family was identified as Ajay Vimal, his wife Neelam, and their daughter Jahnvi.

The shocking event left residents in deep mourning. Investigations are being conducted to determine the precise cause, with forensics teams assessing electrical systems and CCTV footage for further insights. The DMRC has extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

